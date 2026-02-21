Telangana to establish medical tourism society

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to establish a dedicated Telangana State Medical Tourism Society and develop a large-scale integrated Medical Value Tourism (MVT) hub in Hyderabad with the ultimate objective of positioning the capital city as South Asia’s most integrated medical value tourism destination.

A high-level policy round-table meeting convened by Telangana Tourism on Friday brought together senior government officials and industry representatives to deliberate on governance, institutional structure and the long-term roadmap for the proposed society. The initiative aims to provide a coordinated framework for medical tourism and strengthen Hyderabad’s global competitiveness in the sector.

Chairing the discussion, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director V Kranthi said that the city was ready to take the next leap. “Hyderabad stands institutionally and operationally prepared to scale as a globally trusted medical value tourism destination. With our integrated healthcare-hospitality-aviation ecosystem and clinical excellence, we are well positioned to emerge as one of India’s five regional Medical Value Tourism hubs,” she said.