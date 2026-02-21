Telangana to establish medical tourism society

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to establish a dedicated Telangana State Medical Tourism Society and develop a large-scale integrated Medical Value Tourism (MVT) hub in Hyderabad with the ultimate objective of positioning the capital city as South Asia’s most integrated medical value tourism destination.
A high-level policy round-table meeting convened by Telangana Tourism on Friday brought together senior government officials and industry representatives to deliberate on governance, institutional structure and the long-term roadmap for the proposed society. The initiative aims to provide a coordinated framework for medical tourism and strengthen Hyderabad’s global competitiveness in the sector.
Chairing the discussion, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director V Kranthi said that the city was ready to take the next leap. “Hyderabad stands institutionally and operationally prepared to scale as a globally trusted medical value tourism destination. With our integrated healthcare-hospitality-aviation ecosystem and clinical excellence, we are well positioned to emerge as one of India’s five regional Medical Value Tourism hubs,” she said.
Participants highlighted Hyderabad’s strengths, including advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong clinical outcomes, cost advantages, and a well-integrated healthcare-hospitality-aviation ecosystem.
Industry representatives underlined the need for a single coordinating body to drive global branding, international outreach, ethical self-regulation, grievance redressal mechanisms, and licensing of medical tourism facilitators.
An industry participant noted, “Medical travellers today seek transparency, seamless facilitation, and post-treatment continuity of care. A structured state-level body will help ensure consistency in patient experience while enhancing global confidence in Hyderabad as a destination.”
Integrated medical value tourism hub
The round-table also examined a proposal to develop an integrated greenfield medical value tourism hub in Hyderabad under a public-private partnership model. The hub is envisioned to bring together hospitals, wellness and Ayurveda institutions, medical colleges, research centres and tourism facilitation services at a single location.
A detailed recommendation paper is expected to be submitted to Union ministries, aligning with provisions outlined in the Union Budget 2026, which proposes five national MVT hubs.
Commenting on the hub proposal, a senior official said, “The integrated MVT hub model will not only strengthen healthcare delivery but also create a complete ecosystem — from treatment to recuperation and tourism — making Hyderabad a comprehensive medical travel destination.”
India’s medical value travel sector continues to expand under the ‘Heal in India’ initiative, with industry estimates projecting the market to reach $20.4 billion by 2026 and $25-28 billion by 2030, driven by rising international demand and improved visa facilitation.
While Delhi and Chennai have traditionally led the sector, Hyderabad has consistently ranked among India’s top three medical value travel destinations. International patient inflows to the city have more than doubled over the past decade.
“Hyderabad’s combination of clinical excellence, affordability, and connectivity gives it a natural advantage. With coordinated policy support, the city can move from being a top destination to becoming a sector leader,” Kranthi added.