Telangana will soon emerge as role model in digital governance, says Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said that the government aims to turn the state into a role model in digital governance by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing and blockchain.

Speaking at a session titled “Agents of Change: AI for Government Services and Climate Resilience” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the minister said that technology is being positioned as a key transformation tool under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.

Sridhar Babu said the government is integrating technology with citizen services to bridge the gap between the government and people, and improve service delivery.

He highlighted initiatives including Bharat Future City, AI City, AI University, AIKAM, the AI-driven Telangana Digital Exchange and Bhu Bharati, stating that these measures would strengthen the state’s digital governance framework. Telangana is expanding the use of technology across sectors such as agriculture, climate resilience, healthcare, sustainable urban development, clean energy and disaster management, he added.