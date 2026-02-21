Telangana will soon emerge as role model in digital governance, says Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said that the government aims to turn the state into a role model in digital governance by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing and blockchain.
Speaking at a session titled “Agents of Change: AI for Government Services and Climate Resilience” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the minister said that technology is being positioned as a key transformation tool under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.
Sridhar Babu said the government is integrating technology with citizen services to bridge the gap between the government and people, and improve service delivery.
He highlighted initiatives including Bharat Future City, AI City, AI University, AIKAM, the AI-driven Telangana Digital Exchange and Bhu Bharati, stating that these measures would strengthen the state’s digital governance framework. Telangana is expanding the use of technology across sectors such as agriculture, climate resilience, healthcare, sustainable urban development, clean energy and disaster management, he added.
‘Telangana a haven for investments’
Later in the day, during an interaction with Swedish business leaders, the minister said that Telangana is a treasure trove of opportunities and has a strong and dynamic talent pool capable of driving impactful research and innovation in AI. He described Telangana as a “haven for investments”, highlighting the state’s pro-innovation ecosystem, uninterrupted power supply and stable policy framework.
The minister noted that the expansion of AI will significantly transform job roles, and the government has proactively begun preparing the workforce for this transition. According to him, AI will empower young people and professionals to take on more creative and high-value responsibilities.
The adoption of AI in public services and welfare programmes will strengthen last-mile connectivity and curb misuse. He called upon global technology companies to collaborate in building advanced applications for this purpose.
He further said that a large-scale initiative is already underway to provide internet connectivity to every village so that the benefits of AI reach all citizens. T-Fiber has been working for the past two years to connect every village to the digital world, he added.