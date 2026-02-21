Tiger pugmarks trigger alert in Rajanna-Sircilla district

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Forest authorities are on high alert following reports of tiger movement in parts of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

According to officials, pugmarks suspected to be those of a tiger were found in forest fringe areas, prompting the Forest department to intensify surveillance. Special teams were deployed to track the animal’s movement at Cheerlavancha and Gopalraopalli in Thangallapalli mandal on Friday.

These areas fall under the Mid Manair Dam backwaters. Officials suspect that the tiger might have ventured into the region in search of wild animals and cattle grazing in nearby villages.

Camera traps are being installed in vulnerable locations, and field staff are conducting continuous combing operations. Officials are also coordinating with local police and revenue authorities as a precautionary measure.

Villagers residing near forest boundaries have been advised not to venture into forest areas alone, especially during morning and evening hours. Cattle owners have been asked to keep livestock secured. Four days ago, a tiger killed four cattle in Peddalingapur and Tippapur villages in Illanthakunta.