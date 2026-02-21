Worried over exams, student tries to end life in Khammam

KHAMMAM: An Intermediate first-year MPC student sustained injuries on Friday after jumping from her college building in an alleged attempt to end her life at the Bonkal mandal headquarters. She was admitted to the Khammam Government Hospital, where doctors said her condition was stable.

According to sources, the 16-year-old girl, who is studying at the Girls Gurukul Junior College, had not performed well in recent internal tests and had become worried about her performance in the upcoming final examinations beginning on February 26. On Thursday, college principal P Venkata Padmavathi reportedly conducted a counselling session for all students, asking them not to worry about the examinations.

Following the incident, Gurukul Joint Secretary Sharada called the college principal and sought an explanation about the incident, advising her to ensure that the victim received proper medical treatment.

Similarly, District Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy, DCO Jyoti and Zonal Officer Alivelu enquired with the principal about the student’s condition and the circumstances leading to her fall from the building. Tahsildar Maddela Ramadevi and Mandal Education Officer Damala Pullaiah visited the college and conducted an inquiry into the incident.