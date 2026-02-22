CEO orders speedy voter mapping survey in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana C Sudarshan Reddy on Saturday directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to intensify and expedite the ongoing voter mapping survey (progeny mapping) being undertaken in Hyderabad as part of the preparatory exercise for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Accompanied by Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, the CEO conducted a surprise field inspection of the progeny mapping exercise in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency. He visited Polling Station No 211 at Manikeshwar Nagar and later inspected the process at Polling Station No 12 in the Charminar Assembly constituency.

During the visit, the CEO interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors to assess their understanding of the mapping process. He sought details on the methodology being followed and reviewed the progress achieved so far. BLOs informed him that they were conducting door-to-door verification, comparing entries in the 2002 electoral roll with the 2025 draft roll.

As part of the progeny mapping exercise, details of family members of voters whose names appeared in the 2002 list are being collected and cross-verified with the current electoral roll to ensure accuracy and inclusion, wherever applicable.

Addressing officials, the CEO emphasised that progeny mapping should be carried out meticulously in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He stressed the need to complete the exercise in a time-bound manner while ensuring accuracy, transparency and comprehensiveness in the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of India aims to undertake the SIR in Telangana to strengthen the integrity and credibility of the voter database, he said.