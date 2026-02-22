Discrimination still a reality, says Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

HYDERABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Saturday spoke about everyday forms of discrimination that continue to surface in society, and said constitutional morality must guide both institutions and individuals.

Addressing judges as chief guest at a programme organised at the State Judicial Academy by the Telangana Judges Association, Justice Bhuyan referred to incidents that reflected persistent social bias. He cited a case in Delhi where accommodation was allegedly denied to a girl because she was Muslim and was studying with his daughter.

He also referred to an incident in which some parents reportedly objected to their children eating food prepared by an SC Anganwadi teacher. Describing such instances as painful, he said they showed how prejudice still finds expression in ordinary settings.

Speaking on the theme “Constitutional Morality and the Role of the District Judiciary”, Justice Bhuyan described the judicial system as a pyramid, with subordinate courts forming its base. He said the strength of the judiciary depended on the robustness of trial courts, adding that an effective district judiciary ensured the smooth functioning of the justice delivery system as a whole.

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, in his address, said the judiciary in practical terms meant the trial courts. He described them as the backbone of the justice delivery system and cautioned against viewing them as less important.

High Court judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya also spoke on the occasion.

Other high court judges, including Justice Naveen Rao, Bar Association office-bearers G Rajagopal and K Muralimohan, Telangana State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary CH Panchakshari, the registrar general, and several other dignitaries were present.