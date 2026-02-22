Merit, not lobbying, will take you places: CM Revanth Reddy to Congress cadre

HYDERABAD: Asserting that there was no place for quotas within the Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday stated that only those who proved themselves would be entrusted with positions of responsibility.

Addressing a training session of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents — Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan — at Vikarabad, the chief minister underlined the sanctity of organisational posts, particularly the post of DCC president, describing it as highly valuable and earned through dedication and performance. He also advised DCC presidents to distance themselves from pairavi (lobbying).

“If such a position is misused, not even God would protect you,” he warned, calling for discipline and accountability within the party ranks. He noted that he had earned respect by not lobbying for anything.

“We should fight for the people’s issues, but not run behind the officials for petty works,” he said.

Stressing organisational vigilance, Revanth said that the party leadership was closely monitoring the activities of its leaders and would not hesitate to act against deviations from party discipline.

The chief minister said the DCC president’s post should be seen as the first step towards higher responsibilities in public life. He noted that the party had recently appointed chairpersons to 37 corporations drawn from frontal organisations and that leaders who took up party responsibilities were identified and rewarded with positions. Calling upon party functionaries to remain united and focused, Revanth urged them to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots and uphold the values of the Congress.