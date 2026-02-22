Minister Uttam tells officials to explore markets in Telangana for rice exports

HYDERABAD: After a record procurement of 72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the Kharif season, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday directed officials to explore and identify global opportunities for exporting rice from the state. He stressed that Telangana must be represented at every overseas forum dealing with rice exports.
“We should organise a two-day meet inviting representatives from countries keen on importing rice from the state. Telangana alone contributes nearly 10 to 11 per cent of the national paddy output,” he said.
The minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials and scientists from Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). He asked the university to provide recommendations to help the department draft a policy to explore potential export markets and promote rice varieties that command strong demand and better prices internationally.
He also instructed officials to identify ways to dispose of the existing stocks held by the Civil Supplies Corporation.
Calling for swift action to prevent the annual financial outgo from rising further, the minister said the state government had spent Rs 19,500 crore on procurement and bonus payments, and another Rs 6,000 crore on storage and interest, pushing the total expenditure close to Rs 25,500 crore.
The minister expressed concern over the sharp fall in international white rice prices after India lifted the export ban, noting that prices for 5 per cent broken rice dropped from $650 to $350 per tonne.
“The Philippines, which imports 4.5 million tonnes annually, is actively seeking to reduce dependence on Vietnam and has shown interest in Telangana rice,” he said, adding that Telangana rice is the only Indian rice to have entered the Philippine market so far.
“The country is moving towards a government-to-government (G2G) model and has opened 300,000 tonnes for private importers. Nigeria, which imports about three million tonnes of long-grain parboiled rice every year, is another promising destination,” he added while outlining international market opportunities.
PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Aldas Janaiah and Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra also attended the meeting.