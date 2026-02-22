Minister Uttam tells officials to explore markets in Telangana for rice exports

HYDERABAD: After a record procurement of 72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the Kharif season, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday directed officials to explore and identify global opportunities for exporting rice from the state. He stressed that Telangana must be represented at every overseas forum dealing with rice exports.

“We should organise a two-day meet inviting representatives from countries keen on importing rice from the state. Telangana alone contributes nearly 10 to 11 per cent of the national paddy output,” he said.

The minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials and scientists from Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). He asked the university to provide recommendations to help the department draft a policy to explore potential export markets and promote rice varieties that command strong demand and better prices internationally.

He also instructed officials to identify ways to dispose of the existing stocks held by the Civil Supplies Corporation.

Calling for swift action to prevent the annual financial outgo from rising further, the minister said the state government had spent Rs 19,500 crore on procurement and bonus payments, and another Rs 6,000 crore on storage and interest, pushing the total expenditure close to Rs 25,500 crore.