Police foisted false cases on BRS activists: Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao has accused police of foisting false cases against party activists at the behest of the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Accompanied by MLAs Chinta Prabhakar, Manick Rao, former legislators M Padma Devender Reddy and P Shashidhar Reddy, Harish Rao on Saturday met 13 BRS activists lodged in the Sangareddy district jail.

Later speaking to reporters, he alleged that the State Election Commission turned a blind eye to the ‘attacks’ on BRS activists by Congress leaders.

“False cases were registered against the 13 BRS workers for questioning the attack on a Muslim woman in Medak town by the gunman of an MLA. It’s ridiculous that cases have been registered under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act on those belonging to SC community,” he said. He also asked why the vehicle of a ruling party MLA was allowed to move at midnight.