SHG lending safest investment: Minister Shivraj

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the importance of strengthening bank linkage for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said extending loans to women members was not a risk but one of the safest investments for the nation.

He was speaking at the Central Level Coordination Committee (CLCC) meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting brought together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) and community leaders to deliberate on strengthening financial awareness, enhancing household resilience and advancing inclusive economic growth across rural India.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Telangana’s Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka.

During the event, three major national initiatives were launched: the Individual Enterprise Bank Loan System for SHG members, UPI-based credit lines for SHG members, and digital modules on financial literacy for SHG members.

Interacting with bankers, the minister asked why the process of availing financial assistance by SHGs was difficult. Responding to the query, bankers noted that the lack of a database and identity cards for SHG members was one of the reasons. He suggested that authorities create a comprehensive database of SHGs.