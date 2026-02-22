SHG lending safest investment: Minister Shivraj

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the importance of strengthening bank linkage for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said extending loans to women members was not a risk but one of the safest investments for the nation.
He was speaking at the Central Level Coordination Committee (CLCC) meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting brought together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) and community leaders to deliberate on strengthening financial awareness, enhancing household resilience and advancing inclusive economic growth across rural India.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Telangana’s Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka.
During the event, three major national initiatives were launched: the Individual Enterprise Bank Loan System for SHG members, UPI-based credit lines for SHG members, and digital modules on financial literacy for SHG members.
Interacting with bankers, the minister asked why the process of availing financial assistance by SHGs was difficult. Responding to the query, bankers noted that the lack of a database and identity cards for SHG members was one of the reasons. He suggested that authorities create a comprehensive database of SHGs.
Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan appreciated the Telangana government and Seethakka, stating that the state sets aside political differences when it comes to national development.
Highlighting the transformative potential of women-led enterprises, he expressed confidence that, with collective support from all stakeholders, “didis” can progress from lakhpati to crorepati, thereby accelerating women-led rural transformation and contributing significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat.
The minister also stressed the need to strengthen last-mile financial access, expand enterprise financing, and improve risk protection mechanisms for rural households.
These initiatives aim to simplify credit delivery, promote digital finance adoption, and strengthen financial capability among rural women.
Expressing the state government’s readiness to cooperate with the Centre, Seethakka said that coordinated efforts would help achieve women’s empowerment. She noted that women had greatly contributed to Telangana achieving a 12.9% annual growth rate. She added that the state government ensured SHGs obtained loans totalling `35,435 crore over the past two years.
State seeks 5L houses under PMAY-G
Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has urged Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sanction three lakh houses to Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Grameen in 2025-26 and another two lakh in 2026-27. On Saturday, he met the Union minister in Hyderabad and submitted a representation.