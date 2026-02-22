Tension as workers of BJP, Congress clash in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: Tension prevailed in Kamareddy town on Sunday following heated exchanges and counter-challenges between Kamareddy BJP MLA Katipally Venkat Ramana Reddy and supporters of Congress leader and Government Adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir. The political rivalry escalated after both sides called for an open debate over allegations related to the degree college land.
Police placed Venkat Ramana Reddy under house arrest and detained activists from both sides who gathered at the MLA camp office and Saraswathi Shishumandir.
For the past few days, Shabbir Ali and his supporters have alleged that the MLA sold degree college land to a private engineering college. Dismissing the allegations, the MLA challenged Shabbir Ali to an open debate on the issue.
Amid rising tensions, a Congress leader arrived at the MLA camp office and attempted to enter the premises after parking his car, triggering a free-for-all. Supporters of Venkat Ramana Reddy allegedly pelted stones at the Congress leader’s car and overturned it, causing damage to the vehicle. Police intervened, brought the situation under control, and detained party workers from both sides.
Soon after, supporters of Shabbir Ali gathered at Saraswathi Shishumandir and raised slogans against Venkat Ramana Reddy, reiterating their demand for an open debate and claiming they possessed evidence against the MLA. Police dispersed the gathering to prevent further escalation.
Meanwhile, Armur MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy and MLC Chinnamile Anji Reddy, who were travelling from Hyderabad to Kamareddy in support of Venkat Ramana Reddy, staged a protest after they were stopped by police at Medchal. The two BJP leaders were taken to a police station and later sent back to Hyderabad.
Under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra and Additional SP Narasimha Reddy, tight security arrangements were made at the MLA camp office, Saraswathi Shishumandir, and other sensitive locations in the town.
Several Congress leaders and activists from various parts of the district were detained when they attempted to reach Kamareddy to express their solidarity with Shabbir Ali.