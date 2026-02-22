Tension as workers of BJP, Congress clash in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: Tension prevailed in Kamareddy town on Sunday following heated exchanges and counter-challenges between Kamareddy BJP MLA Katipally Venkat Ramana Reddy and supporters of Congress leader and Government Adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir. The political rivalry escalated after both sides called for an open debate over allegations related to the degree college land.

Police placed Venkat Ramana Reddy under house arrest and detained activists from both sides who gathered at the MLA camp office and Saraswathi Shishumandir.

For the past few days, Shabbir Ali and his supporters have alleged that the MLA sold degree college land to a private engineering college. Dismissing the allegations, the MLA challenged Shabbir Ali to an open debate on the issue.

Amid rising tensions, a Congress leader arrived at the MLA camp office and attempted to enter the premises after parking his car, triggering a free-for-all. Supporters of Venkat Ramana Reddy allegedly pelted stones at the Congress leader’s car and overturned it, causing damage to the vehicle. Police intervened, brought the situation under control, and detained party workers from both sides.