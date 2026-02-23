Aadhaar still eludes nomadic families in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Residents of the nomadic Beda Budaga Jangam community in Ramakrishna Colony of Thimmapur mandal are waiting anxiously for officials to conduct a special drive to issue Aadhaar cards in their locality.

Several women and children in the colony do not possess Aadhaar cards and are therefore unable to access government welfare schemes. In some cases, children were denied admission to educational institutions due to the lack of the identity card. Though a few were later admitted to a government school following the intervention of the district administration, families remain worried about their future.

Parents fear their children may face hurdles in pursuing higher education without proper identification documents. There are also concerns that some children have dropped out of school, with allegations of inadequate follow-up by the education department.

The problem extends beyond Aadhaar cards. A section of residents also lacks voter ID cards. Authorities had earlier assured the community that a special enrolment drive would be held in the colony to address the issue. However, residents allege that despite assurances to resolve technical glitches, no progress has been made even after a month.

Ubidi Padma said she is unable to obtain an LPG connection due to the absence of an Aadhaar card. Of the colony’s estimated population of 1,100, more than 50 people reportedly do not have Aadhaar cards.

Community head P Rajaram appealed to the authorities to conduct a special drive in the colony so residents can secure Aadhaar cards and establish their identity. “Without Aadhaar, how will we be recognised?” he asked.

Eighteen-year-old Pastam Venkatesh said that though he managed to secure a birth certificate, he has been running from pillar to post to obtain an Aadhaar card, but without success.