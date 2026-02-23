AI push: Only 21 per cent govt schools in Telangana have computers

HYDERABAD: At a time when AI is the buzzword, the gap between policy intent and classroom reality is shocking — only 21% of government schools in Telangana have computer facilities despite the state introducing coding and artificial intelligence (AI) into the curriculum for Classes 1 to 9.

Midway through the academic year, regular classes in coding, AI and related digital subjects have largely not begun in government and local body schools, teachers said. While digital textbooks have been distributed and new subjects formally notified, implementation has been held up by a lack of trained teachers, inadequate infrastructure and poor internet connectivity.

According to teachers, training programmes conducted for handling coding and AI were limited to about two days, which they said was insufficient for practical teaching. “The subject exists on paper, but there is no real hands-on exposure for students,” a teacher said, pointing to outdated or insufficient computer systems in many schools.

As part of the curriculum rollout, a separate textbook with about 15 chapters has been designed for Classes 6 to 9. Under the plan, mathematics teachers are expected to handle coding and data science, physical science teachers are expected to handle artificial intelligence and physical computing, and English and social studies teachers design thinking and digital citizenship.