BRS levelling ‘cheap’ allegations over river waters: CM Revanth Reddy

MULUGU: Refuting the allegations of the Opposition BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government neither compromises on the river waters nor does it do any favours to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“Will anyone who contests in Telangana elections and becomes a people’s representative support Andhra Pradesh? There is no use in making such cheap allegations,” he said.

“Let us dedicate a day in the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly for a discussion on Godavari waters. The BRS leaders should explain what they achieved and the mistakes they committed during their 10-year rule. If there are any mistakes in our two years of governance, we are ready to correct them,” he further said.

The chief minister inspected the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project off-take point of the Sammakkasagar project at Thupakala Gudem in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district. Later, he held a review meeting with the irrigation officials.

During the meeting, Revanth averred: “We will be in power until 2034. KCR should take care of his health. He should do walking and yoga, read good books and listen to the teachings and discourses of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. He should not try to spread poison against the people.”

The chief minister announced that Rs 600 crore would be sanctioned before June 2 for the completion of land acquisition for the ongoing Devadula irrigation project. The Devudula and other pending projects — including Tummidihatti — on the Godavari would be completed in the next two years, he added.

The chief minister directed the officials to submit all financial estimates to the government for approval before the commencement of the Budget session of the Assembly. He said that the Cabinet meeting would be convened in March to approve all pending estimates.

Revanth told the officials that the repairs to the Devadula pump must be completed within one month.