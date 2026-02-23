BRS levelling ‘cheap’ allegations over river waters: CM Revanth Reddy

MULUGU: Refuting the allegations of the Opposition BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government neither compromises on the river waters nor does it do any favours to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
“Will anyone who contests in Telangana elections and becomes a people’s representative support Andhra Pradesh? There is no use in making such cheap allegations,” he said.
“Let us dedicate a day in the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly for a discussion on Godavari waters. The BRS leaders should explain what they achieved and the mistakes they committed during their 10-year rule. If there are any mistakes in our two years of governance, we are ready to correct them,” he further said.
The chief minister inspected the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project off-take point of the Sammakkasagar project at Thupakala Gudem in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district. Later, he held a review meeting with the irrigation officials.
During the meeting, Revanth averred: “We will be in power until 2034. KCR should take care of his health. He should do walking and yoga, read good books and listen to the teachings and discourses of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. He should not try to spread poison against the people.”
The chief minister announced that Rs 600 crore would be sanctioned before June 2 for the completion of land acquisition for the ongoing Devadula irrigation project. The Devudula and other pending projects — including Tummidihatti — on the Godavari would be completed in the next two years, he added.
The chief minister directed the officials to submit all financial estimates to the government for approval before the commencement of the Budget session of the Assembly. He said that the Cabinet meeting would be convened in March to approve all pending estimates.
Revanth told the officials that the repairs to the Devadula pump must be completed within one month.
Special meeting with MLAs to review project
The chief minister further announced that during the upcoming Assembly session, a special meeting will be held with MLAs and officials to review the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project. He also directed officials to submit a detailed report on the proposal to supply water from Ramappa to Jampanna Vagu as part of irrigation planning and water management efforts.
The chief minister, after the review meeting, stated that his government would accord top priority to the Devadula project and complete it within the next two years.
The chief minister recalled that though the then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for Devadula in 2001, it has not been completed till date. “The Devadula project was conceived with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore in 2001. The project cost has now increased to Rs 18,500 crore. The Congress government will complete it in the next two years,” he declared.
Alleging the BRS regime looted people’s money in the name of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Revanth Reddy said that the previous government failed to utilise the KLIS water for agricultural needs.
“For the past two years, there has been no lifting of the water from KLIS and the three barrages of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram. Despite this, the paddy cultivation was not disturbed and Telangana was in the number one position in paddy production,” he pointed out.
Accusing the BRS leaders of launching false propaganda on Krishna river waters, he challenged them to a discussion on the projects and water supply in the state. “All issues raised by the BRS had been addressed during the Assembly sessions in the past,” he said.
Asking BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao not to spread false propaganda on the projects, he said: “The Congress government will accept all the suggestions for the benefit of the irrigation projects. I am ready for a debate in the Assembly once again on the irrigation sector.”
Revanth Reddy also promised that his government would take up repairs at the Kaleshwaram project with the experts’ suggestions. “We will get the KLIS project to the working stage and utilise it for agricultural needs,” he added.
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revenue Minister Poguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Government Chief Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari
Anasuya and Mahbubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik accompanied the chief minister during his visit.
Chief Minister
A Revanth Reddy, along with ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Danasari Anasuya, inspects the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project off-take point in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday; (above) a view of the Devadula lift irrigation project