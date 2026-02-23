CM Revanth Reddy gets invite to AI symposium at Harvard Kennedy School

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has received an invitation from the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States to speak at the first-ever AI Policy Symposium being hosted by the school. The event will be held on March 27 on the Harvard campus.

Revanth is the only invitee from India to this symposium. The chief minister has been invited to speak in a panel titled “AI as Infrastructure & Compute Power: Impact on Livability & Workforce.”

Discussions in this session will primarily focus on the impact of data centres, energy systems and compute corridors. He has been specifically invited to present the Telangana government’s policies that are aimed at developing the AI ecosystem and an AI City, including aspects such as land, power, skills, regulation and investment partnerships. During his recent visit to the United States, the organisers met the chief minister and discussed the symposium in detail.

They explained that the event aims to bring together leaders from government, industry, and academia on a single platform to deliberate on AI governance, geopolitics, the knowledge economy and enabling infrastructure.