Congress hits back at Harish Rao over ‘misinformation’ on Gandhi Sarovar project

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Sunday accused BRS leader T Harish Rao of misleading the people over the proposal to construct the Gandhi Sarovar project near Bapu Ghat at Langar Houz, asserting that his allegations were aimed solely at blaming the government.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the former minister had wrongly claimed that residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments would be affected by the project.

He clarified that the proposed Gandhi Sarovar would come up on a different parcel of land and did not fall within the apartment complex area. The MP said that a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared only after land acquisition, depending on the extent of land available, and questioned whether Harish Rao was unaware of this standard procedure, despite serving as a minister.

He alleged that the BRS leader was indulging in daily misinformation campaigns against the government. Alleging that builders of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments had violated norms by obtaining permissions with only a nine-metre buffer instead of the mandatory 30-metre buffer prescribed under a 2012 Government Order, he said that the permission was granted during the previous “corrupt regime”.

He assured that the Congress government would provide compensation to affected residents and initiate legal action against builders and officials responsible for the irregular permissions, ensuring that compensation was recovered from those at fault.