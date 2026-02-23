Ex-BRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, son issued police notices in councillor kidnapping case

HYDERABAD: Ibrahimpatnam police on Sunday issued notices to former BRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and his son Prashanth Reddy in a case related to alleged kidnapping of newly elected municipal councillor from 19th ward Akula Yadagiri.

The notices were served on the duo following an order issued by the high court on February 18, directing the authorities to take steps in the case. The notices, served under Section 35 (3) of BNSS, sought their explanation within three days. As they were not available at their residence, the police pasted copies of the notices on the main gate of their house.

In the notices, the police mentioned that the victim has given a statement before the investigation officer as well as the high court that they have forcibly taken away his phone and his councillor election certificate issued by the returning officer. “You abducted and wrongfully confined him in a room by threatening him for more than three days. Further, the high court issued directions that the authorities shall take immediate steps to return the phone to him,” the notices said.