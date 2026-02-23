Family celebrates as top Maoist surrenders after 40 years underground

JAGTIAL/HYDERABAD: Family members of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Tippari Tirupati, alias Devji, burst into celebrations in Korutla town of Jagtial district after learning about his reported surrender to the Telangana police. Devji and 16 others reportedly surrendered to the police though there is no official confirmation.

Emotional scenes unfolded as relatives distributed sweets and embraced one another. After nearly four decades of his underground life, the family said they were eagerly waiting to see him in person.

Devji’s brother Gangadhar and his daughter Suma said the moment was long overdue and expressed hope of reuniting with him soon.

Devji hails from Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Korutla. During his student days, he was drawn towards Left wing ideology and began his political journey with the Radical Students Union (RSU). Known as a powerful orator on revolutionary themes, he also conducted training sessions for activists of the Radical Youth League.

Until 1986–87, he was active in the then undivided Karimnagar district, spearheading RSU activities. Following an alleged attack by ABVP activists, he reportedly went underground. Thereafter, his activities are said to have spread to several other states.

His name first gained national attention after the landmine blast at Alipiri in Tirupati that targeted N Chandrababu Naidu, the then chief minister.