Family celebrates as top Maoist surrenders after 40 years underground

JAGTIAL/HYDERABAD: Family members of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Tippari Tirupati, alias Devji, burst into celebrations in Korutla town of Jagtial district after learning about his reported surrender to the Telangana police. Devji and 16 others reportedly surrendered to the police though there is no official confirmation.
Emotional scenes unfolded as relatives distributed sweets and embraced one another. After nearly four decades of his underground life, the family said they were eagerly waiting to see him in person.
Devji’s brother Gangadhar and his daughter Suma said the moment was long overdue and expressed hope of reuniting with him soon.
Devji hails from Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Korutla. During his student days, he was drawn towards Left wing ideology and began his political journey with the Radical Students Union (RSU). Known as a powerful orator on revolutionary themes, he also conducted training sessions for activists of the Radical Youth League.
Until 1986–87, he was active in the then undivided Karimnagar district, spearheading RSU activities. Following an alleged attack by ABVP activists, he reportedly went underground. Thereafter, his activities are said to have spread to several other states.
His name first gained national attention after the landmine blast at Alipiri in Tirupati that targeted N Chandrababu Naidu, the then chief minister.
Over the past two decades, he is believed to have served as a Central Committee and Politburo member of the CPI (Maoist). He also allegedly headed the party’s military commission.
Devji’s surrender is being seen as a major setback to the Maoist movement, which security agencies say is in its final stages. The development comes as the Union Home Ministry’s March 31, 2026 deadline to eliminate Left-wing extremism draws closer. In recent months, several senior leaders, including Central Committee members, have surrendered as intensified security operations turned the heat on.
According to sources, senior leaders Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, Pusunuri Narahari alias Santosh, Muppidi Sambaiah and Vartha Shekar, among others surrendered along with Devji.
Devji is believed to have taken over as general secretary after Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju was killed in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad forests in May 2025.
Those who surrendered include members of the state committee, as well as district and area committee cadres.
Ganapathi, Devji and Sangram were reportedly carrying a cash reward of `25 lakh each, while others had bounties of `20 lakh or less, depending on their rank in the party.
A few days ago, Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to underground Maoist leaders and cadres from Telangana to surrender and join the mainstream.
Over the past two years, as many as 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have laid down arms. In the recent anti-Naxal offensive dubbed Operation Black Forest, also known as Operation Kagaar, hundreds of cadre reportedly surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other affected states.