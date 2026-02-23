Lite byte: Chief whip post hits roadblock as aspirant holds out for cabinet berth

A whip too small?

Acknowledging the delay in filling nominated posts such as chief whip, the ruling party is preparing to initiate the appointment process during the upcoming Budget session. However, the move appears to be running into rough weather as the frontrunner for the post is reportedly dragging his feet, with little enthusiasm for the offer. Sources say that this MLA has his eyes firmly set on a Cabinet berth and is unwilling to settle for anything less. For now, the standoff continues, with neither side ready to budge.

Spinning a yarn

Congress leaders, including District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, during a recent training session were spotted trying their hand at spinning the charkha, the Gandhian symbol of self-reliance. As they took turns at the iconic wheel, a few sharp eyes couldn’t help but notice that some of the Swadeshi fervour was paired rather conspicuously with foreign-branded attire.