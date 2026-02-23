Musi project nothing but real estate business: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the proposed Musi river rejuvenation project was nothing but ‘’real estate business’, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that they would raise this issue in the forthcoming Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly.

The former minister interacted with families who are likely to be affected by the Musi rejuvenation project.

Alleging that every step of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was aimed at land grabbing and real estate business, he said: “There is no detailed project report. There are no permissions so far for the Musi rejuvenation project. Yet, officials are issuing notices asking people to vacate houses.”

Asking the officials to withdraw the notices issued to people living in Madhu Park Apartments, he recalled that the vision document of the BRS was prepared in the same apartment building. “The BRS government laid roads and provided drinking water to the residents of this apartment. The present government is trying to take back the lands in the name of Musi and trying to hand over those lands to corporate forces,” he alleged.

Stating that the BRS was not against the Musi cleansing, Harish Rao recalled that the BRS government constructed STPs with `3,800 crore funds. “The BRS government also prepared the DPRs to divert Kaleshwaram water to Musi but it never thought of demolishing the houses,” he added.

Though the BRS government acquired 14,000 acres for the Pharma City, the chief minister is doing real estate business by converting the same into his Fourth City project, he alleged.