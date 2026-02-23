Musi project nothing but real estate business: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the proposed Musi river rejuvenation project was nothing but ‘’real estate business’, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that they would raise this issue in the forthcoming Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly.
The former minister interacted with families who are likely to be affected by the Musi rejuvenation project.
Alleging that every step of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was aimed at land grabbing and real estate business, he said: “There is no detailed project report. There are no permissions so far for the Musi rejuvenation project. Yet, officials are issuing notices asking people to vacate houses.”
Asking the officials to withdraw the notices issued to people living in Madhu Park Apartments, he recalled that the vision document of the BRS was prepared in the same apartment building. “The BRS government laid roads and provided drinking water to the residents of this apartment. The present government is trying to take back the lands in the name of Musi and trying to hand over those lands to corporate forces,” he alleged.
Stating that the BRS was not against the Musi cleansing, Harish Rao recalled that the BRS government constructed STPs with `3,800 crore funds. “The BRS government also prepared the DPRs to divert Kaleshwaram water to Musi but it never thought of demolishing the houses,” he added.
Though the BRS government acquired 14,000 acres for the Pharma City, the chief minister is doing real estate business by converting the same into his Fourth City project, he alleged.
Harish suggested that the government lay pipelines and divert Godavari waters to Musi and clean the river.
“In the name of installing the Gandhi statue at Bapu Ghat, the state government is planning to demolish the houses of the poor,” he alleged.
The Siddipet MLA said that the land rates have fallen after the Congress rule as the government launched HYDRAA and started grabbing lands in the name of Future City. It also tried to take back the lands of the University of Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Revanth turned Telangana into an ATM for AICC. In a statement issued here, the former minister said that the chief minister himself admitted it by saying that the state Congress had the capacity to provide Rs 1,000 crore if the Gandhi family had any financial issues.
“This government failed to implement the assurances given to the people of Telangana. But it raised Rs 3 lakh crore debts in the last two years,” he added.