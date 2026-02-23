Nalgonda civic body to target tax defaulters

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Municipal Corporation authorities have intensified efforts to accelerate property tax collection, which slowed recently as staff were preoccupied with elections to the civic body.

With the end of the current financial year approaching and the election process concluded, the corporation has deployed 11 special teams to meet the set targets by March 30.

Only Rs 12.46 crore in property tax has been collected out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 42.13 crore from 43,494 buildings across the 48 divisions of the corporation. The civic body has initiated steps on a war footing to collect the remaining Rs 29.67 crore in pending dues.

To achieve this, officials have prepared a meticulous plan involving teams of five employees each visiting every division.

According to official sources, some prominent individuals and business establishments are among the tax defaulters.