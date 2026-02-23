Officials pitch plan to bring tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Kawal

ADILABAD: To strengthen eco-tourism and promote sustainable development, forest officials have proposed the transfer of tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Kawal Tiger Reserve, a move that has received a positive response from the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

The proposal was discussed at a recent CII meeting, where industrialists deliberated on eco-tourism development and the establishment of new tiger reserves in the state. Officials believe that relocating tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Kawal Tiger Reserve will support tourism growth in the region.

Kawal Tiger Reserve, notified in 2012, has recorded movement of around 23 tigers, but none have settled permanently. Officials say relocating tigers from other regions is the only viable way to establish a stable population, as natural settlement remains unlikely.

Tiger movement has increased along the interstate corridor between the north-west Adilabad district and the Thippeshwar Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. After crossing the Penganga river, tigers have moved through Tamsi, Arli, Bheempur and Talmadugu and further into Neeradigonda, Bazarathnoor, Kadem and Khanapur forest ranges within Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Officials said Kawal has favourable conditions for tiger settlement, especially as the gradual relocation of villages is underway. Two villages, Rampur and Maisampet, have already been relocated, with the vacated land being developed into grasslands and plantations. In Maharashtra, tourism has increased significantly, generating revenue from Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve and Thippeshwar Tiger Reserve, while also creating employment opportunities for locals. A similar model is expected to benefit the villages surrounding Kawal.

It is learnt that a proposal to shift tigers from Maharashtra was submitted six months ago but was delayed. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has already undertaken tiger translocation from Madhya Pradesh.