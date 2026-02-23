Rajya Sabha polls jolt Congress in Telangana as BRS chief KCR plans to field candidate

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress, which has till now believed that it would easily bag the two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana in the impending elections, was jolted out of its complacence on Sunday when reports emerged that BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to field at least one candidate.

The reports naturally unsettled the Congress leadership, which had assumed that it would be a straightforward race for two seats falling vacant at the end of April. With the election schedule now out, and an inkling of KCR’s plans emerging, the Congress now knows that the election will be a contest of arithmetic, alliances and nerve.

Sources in the BRS said KCR is considering fielding a familiar face. On paper, the BRS has the support of 37 MLAs, according to Assembly records. This includes 10 MLAs who allegedly crossed over to the ruling Congress and whose disqualification cases are still under scrutiny. The Speaker has already rejected petitions against eight of these 10 MLAs, while two cases remain pending before the Tribunal.

The arithmetic points to the fact that the BRS needs the backing of four more MLAs to cross the threshold required to secure a Rajya Sabha seat from the state. Discussions are said to be under way with other parties to bridge this gap.

The Congress, which heads the government in the state, has 66 MLAs and the support of one CPI legislator. Until recently, the party believed that the BRS would stay out of the race or fail to attract external support. The decision by the BRS leadership to contest has altered that calculation and placed the spotlight on defected MLAs who continue to claim loyalty to their former party.

Focus has now shifted to the stand of the AIMIM and the BJP, both of which could prove decisive. The AIMIM has seven MLAs and the BJP eight, making their roles in the numbers game critical.