RTC bus carrying 35 plunges into rivulet in Telangana's Shyampur; several injured

ADILABAD: An RTC bus carrying about 35 passengers plunged into a tnear Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal Monday morning, after the driver lost control, injuring several people.

Villagers were alerted who rescued all the passengers. The injured passengers were shifted to the hospital for treatment in a 108 ambulance.

The RTC bus was travelling from Asifabad to Adilabad. Near Shyampur, the driver lost control and hit a bridge culvert, causing the bus to fall into the rivulet.

For the past two days, the weather has been cool, and due to heavy fog, the driver was unable to see clearly and hit the culvert.