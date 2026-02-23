Telangana govt Budget aims to strike balance between development & welfare

HYDERABAD: With the Budget session of the Assembly likely to commence towards the end of this month, the Finance department is reportedly expediting the process of preparing the Budget for the 2026–27 financial year.

According to sources, all the departments have submitted their estimates to the Finance department, which is currently finalising the allocations to the departments.

It may be mentioned here that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the Finance minister, has already held the pre-Budget meetings.

According to sources, the government is likely to present a balanced Budget, allocating equal funds to welfare schemes and developmental activities. “The main focus would be on creating infrastructure. At the same time, welfare will not be neglected,” they said.

It may be recalled that in the 2025–26 Budget, the government allocated Rs 69,000 crore for welfare of BC, SC and ST communities, Rs 31,605 crore for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rs 24,439 crore for the agriculture sector, Rs 23,108 crore for education and Rs 23,393 crore for irrigation.

In the 2026–27 Budget, the government is likely to increase allocations to these sectors, with special focus on infrastructure as it plans to construct Young India Residential Schools, complete the pending irrigation projects, rural roads under HAM mode, construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR), Indiramma houses and others.

As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has placed special focus on Musi Riverfront Development Project and development of Hyderabad city, the allocations for these would be significant, the sources said.

In the previous Budget, the government allocated Rs 1,500 crore for Musi project. Now these allocations are expected to be increased as the government is set to begin the Musi project works.

The government is likely to allocate funds to fulfil some of the promises made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections, including pending promises under six guarantees as well as Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, Yuva Vikasam and increase of pension amount.