Tension eases in Telangana's Banswada; BJP alleges police excesses

NIZAMABAD/HYDERABAD: The situation in Banswada in Kamareddy district remained tense but under control on Sunday following clashes a day earlier that stemmed from an argument between two employees at a mall. Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the IPC and BNS Section 163, restricting gatherings of more than four persons, citing concerns over attempts by leaders from rival groups to visit the town.
According to sources, the incident began on Friday evening when a female employee watching spiritual songs was objected to by a male employee from another community. An argument followed. The woman later informed her brother, who arrived at the mall with supporters to confront the man, leading to a clash.
Police intervened and took the male employee to the police station. However, some persons allegedly tried to chase him, and within an hour, a large crowd gathered near the mall. Several local businesses, including small shops and fruit vendors, were attacked during the unrest.
Kamareddy Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra, along with senior officials, reached the spot and brought the situation under control. He said 16 persons had been arrested so far and efforts were under way to trace others involved. CCTV footage has helped identify around 40 persons linked to the two groups. Some suspects have reportedly left Banswada, but police said they would be traced and produced before court.
The SP said there would be no compromise on law and order and stressed the need to maintain communal harmony. Several shop owners have reported damage to their properties. He added that political leaders would not be allowed to provoke any group and said some leaders and activists were placed under house arrest or sent back to their native places to prevent further trouble. Normal life in the town had not been affected in a major way, he said.
Meanwhile, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress government was resorting to illegal arrests of BJP workers and members of Hindu organisations in connection with the Banswada incident. He claimed that over 70 BJP leaders, workers and activists of Hindu groups were detained, while no member of the AIMIM was arrested.
Ramchander Rao said he was placed under preventive detention on Sunday while travelling from his residence in Tarnaka to Banswada and Kamareddy to express solidarity with party MLA K Venkatramana Reddy. Questioning the imposition of Section 144, he said the BJP had only given a peaceful bandh call to protest what he described as police excesses.
He was released in the evening from Bollaram Police Station after giving an assurance that he would not visit Kamareddy and Banswada until tensions eased. BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS Bandi Sanjay, condemned the detentions and house arrests of party functionaries.