Cattle grazers fined Rs 10 lakh for damaging Kawal plantation

ADILABAD: Forest officials have imposed a total fine of `10 lakh on two groups of non-local cattle grazers for illegally grazing livestock and damaging plantation areas inside the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Adilabad district.

According to district forest officer Prashanth Baji Rao Patel, each group was fined `5 lakh for grazing cattle in the Sirichelma Range and causing damage to plantation and forest land. Acting on information received from villagers on February 7, a team comprising the forest section officer, beat officer and base camp staff reached the spot and found the accused using plantation and adjoining forest areas for temporary settlement, grazing and lopping of trees.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the grazers had entered the forest with large herds of goats and camels and were planning to stay for nearly a month. Officials found that they had already been camping inside the forest for two to three days.

A plantation spread over 70 hectares in the Sirichelma section, developed after encroachment was cleared, was found to have been damaged. The cost of raising the plantation alone was around `85 lakh, while the total cost including maintenance was estimated at over `1.25 crore.

Forest officials reported that extensive grazing by around 600 goats had resulted in lopping of trees, consumption of the tips of planted saplings and permanent stunting of growth, leading to failure of parts of the plantation. Grasslands developed to improve herbivore populations and the prey base for tigers were also damaged.