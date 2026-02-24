EAGLE freezes Rs 6.88 cr assets in alprazolam case

According to the officials, in a case (Cr No 231/2024) registered at the Gummadidala police station under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, as many as 20 people were arrested and 1.09 kg of alprazolam was seized along with the illegal manufacturing units. Investigations revealed that the prime accused, managing partners of Stanchem Chemicals, acquired Sai Priya Chemicals for a declared Rs 1.2 crore, while actually routing Rs 7.26 crore generated from illicit sale of alprazolam.

Despite modest declared incomes, several accused and their associates amassed substantial movable and immovable assets, including agricultural lands, open plots, villas, luxury vehicles and bank balances held individually or jointly.

The forfeited assets, confirmed by the Competent Authority (SAFEMA) in Chennai, through orders dated July 2, 2025 and February 20, 2026, include properties of eight accused.