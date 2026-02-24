Five-minute grace time allowed for Intermediate exams as nearly 10 lakh students set to appear in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)-2025, which commence on Wednesday, will be allowed an additional five minutes of grace time to enter their examination centres.

A total of 9,97,075 students — including 4,89,126 first-year and 5,07,949 second-year candidates — are expected to appear for the theory examinations conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

The examinations will be held between 9 am and 12 noon from February 25 to March 18 across 1,495 centres in the state.

To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, the Board has deployed 1,495 chief superintendents, 1,495 departmental officers and 28,500 invigilators. Additionally, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads will be on vigil. Twenty spot valuation camps have been set up, and evaluation of Sanskrit answer scripts will begin from February 26.

In an official release on Monday, TGBIE secretary Krishna Aditya said that, as in previous years, students would be permitted to enter examination centres until 9.05 am. “However, students are advised to reach the centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The primary objective of granting grace time is to ease stress and anxiety among students who may get delayed due to traffic snarls,” he said.

Question papers have been dispatched to respective police stations under armed escort, while answer booklets have been supplied to examination centres across all districts.