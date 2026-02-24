Focus back on vacant posts as Telangana assembly session approaches

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Budget session of the Telangana legislature, focus has shifted once again to the posts of deputy speaker, chief whip and whip, which continue to remain vacant even as the Congress nears the halfway mark of its five-year term.

With the session approaching, ruling Congress MLAs expect the vacancies to be addressed during the Budget sitting. Aspirants for these posts have stepped up their efforts, lobbying Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the party’s state leadership to take a decision in the current session.

Congress sources said the party high command has also conveyed that the appointments should not be delayed further and has expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of progress so far.