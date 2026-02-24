Four Maoist leaders surrender before Telangana DGP

Tipiri Thirupati (62) is a native of Korutla town of Jagtial district, Telangana. His father Venkata Narsaiah was a farmer. He studied in a private school up to Class 5 and later completed his matriculation in a government upper primary school. He was president of RSU, Korutla Town, then became president of RSU, Karimnagar district.

Thirupati joined CPI (ML) People’s War in January 1982. In April 1984, he was sent to Dandakaranya by Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, along with Malla Raji Reddy, to work in the armed squad.

Malla Raji Reddy (76) is a native of Shastrulapalle village in Manthani mandal of Peddapally district, Telangana. In 1971, Raji Reddy completed his intermediate education. In 1974 he joined RSU. Raji Reddy continued to work in Dandakaranya area from 1987 to 1990. In 2022, he was transferred to DKSZC and made its in-charge, a position he held till his surrender.

Bade Chokka Rao (47) is a native of Kalvapalli village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, Telangana. He is the Secretary of the party's State Committee. In March 2019, Damodar was made the in-charge of Military Affairs of Telangana State Committee (TSC).

Nune Narsimha Reddy (62) is a native of Vallur village in Kakumanu mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. He is a State Committee Member in PLGA first battalion under Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC). In May 2025, he was shifted to Telangana State Committee.

Police said that the decision of these four senior Maoist leaders to rejoin the mainstream follows the appeal made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging Maoist cadres to renounce violence, return to the mainstream, and actively participate in the development and welfare of the State and its people.

Ideological divergence, internal rifts, and growing disillusionment arising from the widening gap between doctrinal rhetoric and ground realities have further eroded organisational cohesion, Police said.