RGIA contributes Rs 68K cr to Telangana economy: NCAER

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has emerged as a major economic driver for Telangana, generating nearly Rs 68,000 crore in Gross Value Added (GVA), accounting for nearly 4.6% of Telangana’s economy and supporting around 3.5 lakh jobs, according to an economic impact assessment conducted by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The study, based on the Input-Output (IO) framework, in October 2025 assessed RGIA’s direct, indirect and induced economic contributions. It found that airport operations alone account for nearly Rs 30,000 crore in direct output and Rs 9,000 crore in GVA, supporting over 40,000 jobs.

When multiplier effects through supply chains and household spending are included, the total impact expands to nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore in output and Rs 68,000 crore in GVA. When the adjoining GMR Aerocity is included, the combined RGIA ecosystem contributes approximately Rs 75,000 crore in GVA and supports nearly 4.1 lakh jobs, accounting for over 5% of Telangana’s GVA and about 0.25% of India’s GVA.

NCAER projects that by FY2037-38, RGIA will generate nearly Rs 2.13 lakh crore in GVA and support about 9.8 lakh jobs.