Telangana HC flags 'freebies' claims for agitation participantsm

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed concern over sweeping claims for benefits based solely on participation in the Telangana statehood agitation, observing that indiscriminate enforcement of such assurances could open floodgates of litigation and impose an unsustainable burden on the public exchequer.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made the observation while disposing of a writ petition filed by Gollapally Nagaraju and eight others, who claimed to have participated in the agitation that led to the formation of Telangana. Some of the petitioners also claimed to have undergone imprisonment during the movement.

Relying on reported assurances by the state, the petitioners sought benefits including allotment of a 250 sq yd house site, a Rs 5 lakh grant for house construction, and Rs 10 lakh health insurance coverage.

During the hearing, the court questioned the feasibility of implementing such claims uniformly. Justice Vijaysen Reddy noted that thousands of advocates across Rangareddy and other courts in Telangana had participated in the agitation and contributed financially. If participation alone were treated as the criterion, they too would become eligible for similar benefits.