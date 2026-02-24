Telangana HC orders BIE to issue hall tickets to eight students

HYDERABAD: Justice EV Venugopal of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Education department secretary and the Board of Intermediate Education to issue hall tickets to eight students and permit them to appear for the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations, 2026.

The court was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by I and II-Year Intermediate students (MPC stream), who challenged the refusal of the Board to accept their examination fees and issue hall tickets.

The students contended that they had paid the prescribed fees to their respective colleges, but the colleges failed to remit the amounts to the Board due to clerical errors. The colleges admitted their lapse through written communications addressed to the Board.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the students, being minors, relied on their colleges to complete administrative procedures and could not be penalised for institutional negligence. Denial of permission to write the examinations, it was submitted, would jeopardise their academic future.

The Board’s Standing Counsel argued that fee remittance and enrolment compliance were the responsibility of the colleges and contended that granting relief at this stage could disrupt the examination process.