Three separate road accidents in Telangana claim four lives

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD : At least four persons were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents reported from Adilabad and Hyderabad regions on Monday.
In Hyderabad, two individuals, including a traffic home guard, were killed after a speeding water tanker rammed into their two-wheeler in Banjara Hills on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Syed Hussain, a resident of Santosh Nagar, and Akshita, a native of Vizianagaram district.
According to police, Hussain was working as a traffic home guard at Santosh Nagar Police Station and was also reportedly driving for a bike-taxi platform after duty hours to supplement his income. At around 9.30 am on Monday, Hussain allegedly received a booking request from Akshita, following which he picked her up and was proceeding towards the destination when the accident occurred.
As the vehicle reached near GVK Mall in Banjara Hills, a water tanker reportedly came at high speed from behind and rammed into the bike. The impact was severe, killing both Hussain and Akshita on the spot. On receiving information, police rushed to the scene, shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem and registered a case. The vehicle was seized and CCTV footage from the area was collected. A probe is underway.
In another incident, two individuals were killed and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Shabad mandal of Rangareddy district during the early hours of Monday.
According to police, three individuals were travelling on a two-wheeler from Chevella towards Shabad when the mishap occurred. At Nagalguda crossroads, a container lorry moving in the same direction allegedly rammed into their motorcycle from behind, killing Ajay (19) and Uday Kiran (20) on the spot.
Another man, Azam, suffered grievous injuries in the accident. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police registered a case and are investigating.
In Adilabad, an RTC bus carrying 39 passengers fell off a bridge near Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal after the driver lost control, prompting villagers to rush to the spot and rescue all those on board.
The passengers boarded the bus from Asifabad depot and were en route to Adilabad. Near Shyampur village, the driver was unable to properly judge a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction on a narrow bridge. He slowed down and steered the bus to the left, but as the bridge had no side walls, a tyre slipped off the edge. The driver then lost control, causing the bus to fall. Passengers, including the driver and conductor, sustained injuries.
Villagers quickly gathered and rescued all the passengers. Nineteen passengers were shifted to Utnoor hospital for treatment, of whom eight were later referred to RIMS government hospital in a 108 ambulance for better care.
All the passengers were discharged in the evening, and no major injuries were reported.
Driver trapped for hours after container hit tanker
Sangareddy: A container rammed into a water tanker planting trees on NH 161 at Shivampet in Chotukur mandal on Monday, leading to an accident. According to police, the container driver, Majeed, was struck and remained trapped in the cabin for a few hours. Locals, upon noticing the accident, broke open the cabin and rescued him. The tanker driver was also injured in the accident. They were shifted to the government hospital at Sangareddy for treatment. The condition of Majeed is reportedly critical. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.