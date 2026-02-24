Three separate road accidents in Telangana claim four lives

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD : At least four persons were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents reported from Adilabad and Hyderabad regions on Monday.

In Hyderabad, two individuals, including a traffic home guard, were killed after a speeding water tanker rammed into their two-wheeler in Banjara Hills on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Syed Hussain, a resident of Santosh Nagar, and Akshita, a native of Vizianagaram district.

According to police, Hussain was working as a traffic home guard at Santosh Nagar Police Station and was also reportedly driving for a bike-taxi platform after duty hours to supplement his income. At around 9.30 am on Monday, Hussain allegedly received a booking request from Akshita, following which he picked her up and was proceeding towards the destination when the accident occurred.

As the vehicle reached near GVK Mall in Banjara Hills, a water tanker reportedly came at high speed from behind and rammed into the bike. The impact was severe, killing both Hussain and Akshita on the spot. On receiving information, police rushed to the scene, shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem and registered a case. The vehicle was seized and CCTV footage from the area was collected. A probe is underway.

In another incident, two individuals were killed and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Shabad mandal of Rangareddy district during the early hours of Monday.

According to police, three individuals were travelling on a two-wheeler from Chevella towards Shabad when the mishap occurred. At Nagalguda crossroads, a container lorry moving in the same direction allegedly rammed into their motorcycle from behind, killing Ajay (19) and Uday Kiran (20) on the spot.