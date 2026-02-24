Top Maoist leader Devji likely to surrender before Telangana police on Feb 24

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police is likely to announce the surrender of top Maoist commander and key "strategist" of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devji, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, some other high-ranking leaders of the banned organisation are also expected to surrender formally before the authorities.

Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has convened a press conference this afternoon on "CPI (Maoists) related developments."