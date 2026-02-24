Unseasonal rains hit Telangana; IMD issues yellow alert

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: Sudden, unseasonal rains lashed parts of Telangana on Monday, causing crop damage in several areas. Chandempet in Nalgonda district recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm.

In Siddipet district, heavy showers in Toguta mandal caused significant damage to maize and mango crops. Ghanapur and Venkatraopet villages were among the worst affected.

Farmers said such untimely rains have been damaging crops repeatedly every year and urged officials to assess losses and provide compensation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state on Tuesday and issued a yellow alert for multiple districts, including Hyderabad, as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal is set to strengthen.

According to IMD, a surface system over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, drawing moisture-laden winds towards southern India. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in many parts of the state, while some districts may receive heavy to very heavy showers.

Meteorologists also noted a surface trough around 0.9 km above mean sea level extending from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra via Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which is expected to further enhance rainfall activity.

In Hyderabad, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy in the morning, with rain expected to intensify later in the day or during the night.