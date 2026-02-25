All structures within 50 metres of musi banks to be acquired

HYDERABAD: For the implementation of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), Rajendranagar Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Venkat Reddy said revenue authorities of Rangareddy district have issued a notification for land acquisition in two divisions, Kismatpur and Dargah Khaleej.

He added that properties in Bandlaguda Jagir and Upparpally will also be acquired soon. All residential and other structures within 50 metres of the Musi river boundary will be acquired for the project, he said, adding that there is no scope for further construction in the identified areas. The process will be carried out in a transparent and phased manner.

Raising concerns over land acquisition for MRDP, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the initiative, appealing to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to halt the process for the proposed project.

The RDO clarified that structures in Bandlaguda Jagir and Upparpally, including Madhu Park Ridge Apartment, fall within the designated buffer zone. Though the apartment had obtained permissions earlier, it now lies within 50 metres of the buffer limit. He said the buffer zone was 12 metres in 2004 and increased to 50 metres in 2012, and current regulations necessitate acquisition.