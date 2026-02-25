All structures within 50 metres of musi banks to be acquired

HYDERABAD: For the implementation of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), Rajendranagar Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Venkat Reddy said revenue authorities of Rangareddy district have issued a notification for land acquisition in two divisions, Kismatpur and Dargah Khaleej.
He added that properties in Bandlaguda Jagir and Upparpally will also be acquired soon. All residential and other structures within 50 metres of the Musi river boundary will be acquired for the project, he said, adding that there is no scope for further construction in the identified areas. The process will be carried out in a transparent and phased manner.
Raising concerns over land acquisition for MRDP, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the initiative, appealing to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to halt the process for the proposed project.
The RDO clarified that structures in Bandlaguda Jagir and Upparpally, including Madhu Park Ridge Apartment, fall within the designated buffer zone. Though the apartment had obtained permissions earlier, it now lies within 50 metres of the buffer limit. He said the buffer zone was 12 metres in 2004 and increased to 50 metres in 2012, and current regulations necessitate acquisition.
“There is no question of acquiring the properties abruptly. The Land Acquisition Act has laid out due process and we will follow all rules and regulations. We intend to negotiate with the residents so that they do not face any hardships. We will try to provide them with the maximum benefit so that the issue is resolved amicably,” Venkat said.
He assured that the government will take possession only after paying compensation at the prevailing market rate and that residences within the 50-metre limit will be acquired after a phased opinion survey. Compensation will be determined through an enjoyment survey based on ground conditions. He said residents can raise concerns at the RDO office, Tehsildar’s office or Collector’s office, and feedback will be invited within 60 days from the date of notification.
He reiterated that affected property owners will be duly compensated so that they do not suffer any loss under revised buffer zone regulations and appealed to the public to cooperate with the government in the development of the Musi riverfront project.
Meanwhile, as the state government pushes the proposed “Gandhi Sarovar Project” despite resistance from residents and civil society groups over potential displacement, Tushar Gandhi criticised the initiative. He took to X and appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to halt the land acquisition.
“Displacing residents to create space for a Gandhi statue is the most unGandhian action. My appeal to the CM of Telangana is to please not do it.’