Bandi Sanjay Kumar says discontent brewing in Congress

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar made sensational remarks, claiming that discontent was brewing among some ruling Congress MLAs over the denial of ministerial berths.

Addressing BJP corporators and councillors from his Karimnagar parliamentary constituency at the party’s state headquarters here on Tuesday, he claimed that eight Congress MLAs from two districts held a meeting on Monday to discuss whether they would be given ministerial berths. He compared the situation to the one reportedly prevailing in Karnataka.

He said that, with the support of state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, the party had succeeded in capturing the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in the recent elections. He asserted that the BJP’s goal was to hoist the saffron flag in the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as well.

He advised all BJP elected representatives to serve both the people and the party, and called upon the cadre to strive to bring the saffron party to power in the state in 2028.

He also urged BJP leaders not to ignore the party or forget the workers who contributed to their victory after the elections. “Leaders who believe they are greater than the party will eventually fade into oblivion,” he warned, adding that he himself had risen to his present position only because of the opportunities given by the party.

After the meeting, Bandi Sanjay, along with corporators and councillors, visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar and offered a special puja. He said he would go to Banswada and see who would try to stop him, asserting that he would always stand by BJP workers.

Describing the temple as a powerful place, he said that with the blessings of the deity, he was able to face all difficulties.