Congress committed to poor, built social security base: TPCC president

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that the Congress had laid the foundation for making social security a legal right. On Tuesday, Mahesh, along with district Congress committee presidents, interacted with workers dependent on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) during a visit to Mirzapur village in Puduru mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Congress stood for the poor and had consistently worked for their welfare. “Congress means a government for the poor,” he said, recalling that the party introduced the pension system in the country and laid the groundwork for social security.

He added that the employment guarantee programme, assuring 100 days of work annually, was launched to provide livelihood security to poor families.