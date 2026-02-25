Congress counts on ‘defectors’ to win second Rajya Sabha seat

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress is working on the assumption that MLAs who allegedly defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will back its second nominee in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, even as signals that the BRS will field a candidate have complicated the party’s earlier calculations.

Until recently, the Congress believed that it would comfortably secure both Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from Telangana at the end of April. However, reports that the BRS leadership is keen on contesting at least one seat have brought the focus sharply on floor arithmetic, cross-voting and the role of “defected” legislators.

On paper, the Congress has 66 MLAs in the 119-member Assembly, along with the support of one CPI legislator. Party sources say that even if the BRS enters the fray, the Congress is confident of winning a second seat by counting on the votes of MLAs who had crossed over from the BRS and whose disqualification cases are either pending or have already been rejected by the Speaker.

The Congress leadership is now weighing its options on whether to field two candidates. While the renomination of sitting MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi is under consideration for one seat, deliberations are under way on the second nominee.

Names doing the rounds include Chief Minister’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy, former MP Madhu Yaskhi, Mineral Development Corporation chairman Eravarti Anil, former MP V Hanumanta Rao, AICC secretary Kusum Kumar, senior leader Dommati Sambaiah and retired judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy. The final list will be forwarded to the AICC for approval.