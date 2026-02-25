Congress counts on ‘defectors’ to win second Rajya Sabha seat

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress is working on the assumption that MLAs who allegedly defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will back its second nominee in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, even as signals that the BRS will field a candidate have complicated the party’s earlier calculations.
Until recently, the Congress believed that it would comfortably secure both Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from Telangana at the end of April. However, reports that the BRS leadership is keen on contesting at least one seat have brought the focus sharply on floor arithmetic, cross-voting and the role of “defected” legislators.
On paper, the Congress has 66 MLAs in the 119-member Assembly, along with the support of one CPI legislator. Party sources say that even if the BRS enters the fray, the Congress is confident of winning a second seat by counting on the votes of MLAs who had crossed over from the BRS and whose disqualification cases are either pending or have already been rejected by the Speaker.
The Congress leadership is now weighing its options on whether to field two candidates. While the renomination of sitting MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi is under consideration for one seat, deliberations are under way on the second nominee.
Names doing the rounds include Chief Minister’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy, former MP Madhu Yaskhi, Mineral Development Corporation chairman Eravarti Anil, former MP V Hanumanta Rao, AICC secretary Kusum Kumar, senior leader Dommati Sambaiah and retired judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy. The final list will be forwarded to the AICC for approval.
At the same time, the Congress is closely watching the BRS’s moves. Sources in the BRS say discussions are under way with the AIMIM to secure its support. The BRS has 37 MLAs as per Assembly records, a figure that includes 10 MLAs who later “joined” the Congress. With eight disqualification petitions already rejected and two still pending, the voting behaviour of these legislators remains a key variable.
The AIMIM, with seven MLAs, and the BJP, which has eight, are expected to play a role in shaping the outcome if the contest tightens. However, the Congress has found itself in an awkward position after remarks attributed to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, cautioning state leaders against visible proximity to the AIMIM. These comments have led to unease within both parties and have slowed overt engagement.
Sources said the AIMIM is closely tracking developments and is likely to take a call only after candidate lists are finalised. If either the AIMIM or the BJP stays away from voting, the effective number required to win a seat could come down, a scenario the Congress believes would work to its advantage.
Under the Rajya Sabha election process, voting is held through an open ballot in the Assembly, with no party whip applicable. Each candidate requires the support of at least 40 MLAs, placing particular importance on the choices made by legislators facing defection-related proceedings.