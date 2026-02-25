EoDB 2.0 to be rolled out soon: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Telangana will introduce Ease of Doing Business 2.0 to attract global and domestic investment, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Growth X 2026 conference organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Jubilee Hills, he said the policy would be framed through stakeholder consultations to boost industrial growth and investor confidence.

The minister said Telangana Vision 2047 would guide long-term development. “The state, now a USD 200-billion economy, aims to reach USD 1 trillion by 2034 and USD 3 trillion by 2047,” Sridhar Babu said.

He said the three-pronged strategy—“CURE, PURE and RARE”—seeks balanced regional growth. Referring to shifts driven by artificial intelligence and Industry 5.0, the minister said competitiveness would depend on collaborative ecosystems.

The government, he added, would act as a partner to industry.

BJP state president Ramchander Rao, D Nageshwar Reddy, FTCCI president R Ravi Kumar, Skyroot Aerospace representatives, and Growth X 2026 convener Pankaj Diwan were present.