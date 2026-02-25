Families cry foul as houses in Bhoodan land demolished

KHAMMAM: Tension gripped Khammam town on Tuesday as revenue officials, backed by a massive police contingent, launched a demolition drive in the 30-acre Bhoodan land at Vinoba Nagar, razing houses built by alleged encroachers.

An estimated 4,000 police personnel drawn from Khammam, Mahbubabad, Suryapet and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Hyderabad, were deployed to oversee the eviction. The area was virtually turned into a fortress, with police barricades set up and access tightly regulated.

Police personnel prevented media representatives from entering the site. Officials on the ground reportedly said they were acting on “orders from above” and that media access was restricted during the operation.

Many of the affected families broke down as earthmovers pulled down their homes. Some residents alleged that they had taken loans to build houses and were now being forced out midway, leaving their future uncertain.

A few expressed anguish, claiming the demolitions were “a punishment” for supporting the Congress in the elections, naming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers from Khammam district Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao in their emotional outbursts.