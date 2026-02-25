Intermediate exams begin with QR coded hall tickets across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Intermediate Public Examinations began on Tuesday with the second language paper for first year students across Telangana.

According to TGBIE officials, as per the schedule, the Intermediate first year examinations commenced at 1,495 centres across the State, with a staggering 4,89,126 students appearing. The examination is being conducted between 9 am and 12 noon.

This year, QR codes embedded with centre locations have been integrated into hall tickets to help students easily navigate to their respective examination centres. The examinations are being conducted under CCTV surveillance.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, the Board has deployed 1,495 chief superintendents, 1,495 departmental officers and 28,500 invigilators. In addition, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads have been pressed into service to maintain vigilance.