Justice league: State response sought on dialysis centre deficiencies

State response sought on dialysis centre deficiencies
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought a response from the state government on a PIL alleging deficiencies at government-run dialysis centres. The letter petition alleges lack of equipment, procedural lapses, and infections leading to deaths at centres operated under a PPP model. Telangana has 102 such centres, with the government paying Rs 1,950 per dialysis session. The plea claims disinfection protocols are not followed, viral screening is irregular, single-use dialyzers are reused, and preferential treatment is given to paying patients. The court has sought replies; the matter is pending.
Counter alleged PM SHRI school irregularities, state told
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan project director to file counters in a PIL alleging irregularities in PM SHRI Schools and vocational education projects. The PIL, based on a letter to the Chief Justice, seeks a time-bound probe into alleged violations of bidding norms and misuse of public funds. The petitioner said bids were invited to appoint Vocational Training Partners for 946 schools but the process was halted in 2024–2025 after fees were collected, with projects allegedly allotted to favoured and blacklisted firms. It is also alleged that eligibility norms were diluted and single-bid tenders were cleared, including agriculture courses allotted to Value Labs. The matter is pending.
By TG Naidu