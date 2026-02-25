Justice league: State response sought on dialysis centre deficiencies

Counter alleged PM SHRI school irregularities, state told

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan project director to file counters in a PIL alleging irregularities in PM SHRI Schools and vocational education projects. The PIL, based on a letter to the Chief Justice, seeks a time-bound probe into alleged violations of bidding norms and misuse of public funds. The petitioner said bids were invited to appoint Vocational Training Partners for 946 schools but the process was halted in 2024–2025 after fees were collected, with projects allegedly allotted to favoured and blacklisted firms. It is also alleged that eligibility norms were diluted and single-bid tenders were cleared, including agriculture courses allotted to Value Labs. The matter is pending.

By TG Naidu