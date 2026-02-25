KTR alleges minister Vivek offered Rs 3 crore to lure BRS councillors

ADILABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Chennur MLA and Labour and Mining Minister G Vivek offered Rs 3 crore to BRS councillors, but they remained loyal to the party under former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rama Rao visited Adilabad to meet former Chennur MLA Balka Suman, lodged in the district prison. Speaking to the media, he said that despite inducements, councillors stayed with the BRS-CPI alliance, which has 14 members in the 22-ward Kythanpally municipality.

He alleged that despite having a clear majority, elections were being delayed and false cases filed against BRS leaders and councillors. He demanded that the Election Commission conduct elections in Kythanpally, Ibrahimpatnam and Khanapur in a free and fair manner.

He further alleged that Congress councillors attended a meeting in a drunken state on February 16 and harassed BRS women councillors in the presence of Minister G Vivek and Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamshi, and sought release of video footage. Rama Rao accused police of targeting BRS councillors while ignoring Congress leaders and alleged selective inaction against T Jayaprakash Reddy and BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind.