Private colleges on warpath over fee dues

HYDERABAD: The fee reimbursement issue has resurfaced, with private colleges stating that pending dues of nearly three years continue to remain unpaid. Managements alleged that the state government’s promise last year to clear the arrears remains unfulfilled.

Under the banner of the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), private degree and professional college managements have decided to form three panels — an agitation committee, a coordination committee and a legal committee — to step up efforts for release of pending dues.

College representatives said delayed reimbursements have pushed several institutions into severe financial distress. They estimate that fee reimbursement arrears, including those for the current academic year, have crossed Rs 10,000 crore.

Earlier, FATHI had called for an indefinite shutdown of colleges from September 15. However, the protest was withdrawn after talks with the state government, which assured release of Rs 1,200 crore. About Rs 300 crore was released on October 1, 2025.

Managements say that only around Rs 500 crore has been released so far against the Rs 1,500 crore sought earlier, while overall dues owed to private colleges exceed Rs 10,000 crore.