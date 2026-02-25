Revanth Reddy hand-in-glove with Andhra CM Naidu on Godavari water: Harish Rao

WARANGAL: BRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has secretly joined hands with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and is releasing water to Andhra Pradesh against Telangana’s share in Godavari.

Speaking to the media during his inspection of of the Super Speciality Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday, Harish accepted Revanth’s challenge to discuss the Godavari water issue in the Assembly and said the Congress government had failed to run the motors in the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project.

He alleged that Revanth is interested in the real estate business, not in the health and wealth of people. Harish noted that the 90% constructed Super Speciality Hospital in Warangal was left incomplete, while construction had been sped up during the BRS tenure.

Harish said that during the BRS tenure, Rs 7,300 crore was spent on the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project, providing water to 3.20 lakh acres. At present, only six out of 10 motors are working, lifting 1,700 cusecs against 2,700 cusecs, and the completion deadline has been extended from 2025 to 2027, he alleged.

He demanded that Revanth start medical services immediately in the 90 % completed, Super Speciality Hospital, alleging that no staff recruitment has been undertaken despite plans to inaugurate it on June 2, which he said is not possible without equipment and infrastructure.