RTC allows Inter exam candidates to alight anywhere; free travel extended

HYDERABAD: Students appearing for Intermediate and SSC examinations will be allowed to alight at any point along RTC bus routes on showing their hall tickets, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Tuesday. The arrangement is aimed at easing travel during the examination period.

Reviewing preparations with senior TGSRTC officials at the Secretariat, Prabhakar asked authorities to ensure that students face no inconvenience while commuting to examination centres.

With Intermediate examinations beginning on Wednesday and SSC (Class 10) exams from March 14, officials said additional buses will be operated during peak morning and afternoon hours. The review was held in coordination with Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, TGSRTC managing director Y Nagireddy and other officials, with a focus on uninterrupted services, especially for students from rural areas.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC announced free bus travel for male students holding valid concessional passes during the Intermediate examinations, from February 25 to March 13, with no distance restrictions. Female students will continue to receive zero-fare tickets under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

The corporation has also directed that no bus services be cancelled during the examination period. Bus crews have been instructed to stop near examination centres on request from students.