RTC allows Inter exam candidates to alight anywhere; free travel extended

HYDERABAD: Students appearing for Intermediate and SSC examinations will be allowed to alight at any point along RTC bus routes on showing their hall tickets, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Tuesday. The arrangement is aimed at easing travel during the examination period.
Reviewing preparations with senior TGSRTC officials at the Secretariat, Prabhakar asked authorities to ensure that students face no inconvenience while commuting to examination centres.
With Intermediate examinations beginning on Wednesday and SSC (Class 10) exams from March 14, officials said additional buses will be operated during peak morning and afternoon hours. The review was held in coordination with Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, TGSRTC managing director Y Nagireddy and other officials, with a focus on uninterrupted services, especially for students from rural areas.
Meanwhile, TGSRTC announced free bus travel for male students holding valid concessional passes during the Intermediate examinations, from February 25 to March 13, with no distance restrictions. Female students will continue to receive zero-fare tickets under the Mahalakshmi scheme.
The corporation has also directed that no bus services be cancelled during the examination period. Bus crews have been instructed to stop near examination centres on request from students.
Hall ticket sufficient for entry to Inter exams
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Tuesday announced that students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations beginning Wednesday will be allowed entry into examination centres upon showing their hall tickets.
No additional permissions or signatures are required. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday held a video conference with district collectors and education officials to review arrangements for the Intermediate and SSC (Class X) examinations.
Intermediate exams will begin on February 25 and SSC exams on March 14. The chief secretary directed officials to ensure strong police security, heightened vigilance at sensitive centres, and provision of basic facilities including drinking water, electricity and toilets.
CCTV cameras must be installed, and each centre should have an ANM and first aid kits. Students should not be made to sit on the floor, and adequate benches must be provided, he said. State Education Secretary Yogita Rana said cloak rooms are being set up at every centre for the first time.