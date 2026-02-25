TGSPDCL engineer caught taking Rs 16K bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an assistant engineer of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 at his office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, Mamidisetti Srinivasa Rao, assistant engineer (Operations), TGSPDCL (Masab Tank Section), was trapped by the City Range-II unit of the bureau on Tuesday. He was allegedly caught while demanding and accepting Rs 16,000 from a complainant in return for an official favour.

The engineer had reportedly sought the bribe to avoid initiating coercive action in connection with a seized electricity meter belonging to the complainant.

ACB officials said the tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the accused AE at his instance. The bureau stated that the official had misused his position and acted dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

Following the trap, the AE was arrested and will be produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand.